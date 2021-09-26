€690,000 new tourist office for Marbella

MARBELLA Council has announced it is creating a new tourist office after Malaga Provincial Council agreed to provide €690,000 in funding.

The new tourist office in Marbella will reportedly be complete by the end of 2022.

Councillor Javier Garcia said that the office will be located on the boulevard in San Pedro Alcanatara next to Calle Marques del Duero.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He said the new building, “will respond to the demands and needs raised by residents and groups from different areas, will have the most advanced technical and technological equipment and will be an important advance over the previous tourist office, that had become too small.”

He added that the plans, which will have an execution period of six months, “will provide added value to our town, both for tourists who visit us and for associations and entities that will benefit from these facilities.”

Councilor Garcia said: “Our aim is to continue adding equipment in San Pedro Alcantara, including the tender have put out for the sports centre in the southern part of the boulevard, or other plans including the municipal library… with the aim of to continue responding to the needs posed to us by our residents.”

The council said the tourist office will be funded by Malaga Provincial Council, which is offering €690,000 for the building and is part of plans to improve Marbella´s infrastructure and services on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.