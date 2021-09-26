Complaints over lack of music in Nerja

A NERJA musician has claimed that the council is preventing live music.

Amado Pantoja, who plays in a Nerja band, has said that the council has made it harder for musicians to perform music.

He said: “With the pandemic, musicians are in a critical situation. We hoped to recover this summer but the council withdrew our permits to play in the street in July.”

He added, “in August we asked again for permission to be granted again, but they did not tell us that there was a high tourist occupancy and said that it was not convenient.”

Mr Pantoja said: “The situation for musicians in Nerja goes beyond the pandemic.”

He added that the previous council team, “let us organise our schedules and places, however, now they have withdrawn some, they control our schedules and allocate spaces to us.”

The said that the council had claimed that residents had complained about noise from the music.

He said: “They claim that the neighbors are protesting but the tourists love being able to enjoy live music.”

Councillor for Commerce Javier Lopez said the council did allow live music but that a lack of staff had created problems.

He said: “We have very little staff to tackle the files.”

