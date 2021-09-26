Car-owners discriminated

RESIDENTS in Elche’s Carrus district are opposed to plans give priority to pedestrians in Calle Olegario Domarco Seller.

Three separate residents’ association complained that city hall intends to eliminate existing parking spaces on both sides of the street.

Parking in the area is already difficult, they pointed out, and if these plans go ahead it will be practically impossible.

“People sometimes have to go as far as the river to park,” a spokesman for one of the associations said. “It’s absurd to leave us with even fewer free spaces.”