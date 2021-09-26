‘Business as usual!’ Queen set for her busiest autumn in nearly a decade. For October alone the Queen has a staggering seven engagements planned.

This autumn will be the Queen’s busiest period in almost a decade. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Queen spent much time working via video calls. She made use of the technology to speak to people throughout the Commonwealth.

According to reports the Queen has experienced screen fatigue like many other people. She is now set to make more public appearances.

Over the summer the Queen spent time at Balmoral with her family. Royal aides have now come up with a programme for the Queen which includes a livelier autumn schedule.

In October alone the Queen has seven public engagements planned.

According to the Sunday Telegraph the Queen is excited at the thought of more public engagements. Speaking to the Telegraph a royal source said: “The Queen had an incredibly busy May, June and July, with a real determination to get back, and this is continuing after the summer.”

“There’s a real appetite for it to be business as usual as much as possible.”

This autumn will be the Queen's busiest since 2013.

This year the Queen will attend the opening ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament. The Prince of Wales will be attending too.

