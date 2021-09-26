Alleged burglar caught hiding out inside a wardrobe in Almeria’s Purchena. The Guardia civil had received a tipoff that a house was being broken into.

Officers from the Guardia civil have arrested a 30-year-old man. The man had been caught out attempting to burglar a house in Purchena. The man has now been brought before the courts.

According to the Guardia Civil the attempted burglary was reported to 062. An alert was raised that a house in the Almeria municipality of Purchena was being burgled. The closest patrol was soon alerted, and they rushed to the scene.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once at the scene the officers met with the person who had rung in and alerted them to the attempted burglary. They checked security camera footage and due to the large size of the house they decided to wait for backup. While the officers were waiting for backup they guarded all the possible exits as it was thought that the perpetrator was still inside.

Once backup arrived Guardia civil officers searched the building. They discovered a 30-year-old man hiding inside a wardrobe. The man was then arrested for attempted burglary.

Officers discovered that the detained person had a previous record for similar offences. The proceedings now been handed over to a judge in Almeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.