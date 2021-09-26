Status Quo legend Alan Lancaster has died aged 72 after battling Multiple Sclerosis.

Status Quo bassist and founding band member Alan Lancaster has died aged 72 following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Mr Lancaster’s friend, entertainment reporter Craig Bennett, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook.

"[I] am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of the iconic band, Status Quo. Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army," wrote Bennett, who added: "Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army."



Lancaster and Status Quo vocalist Francis Rossi met at Sedgehill Comprehensive School in London, where they performed together in its orchestra. Along with two other classmates, they formed a group known as Scorpions. Undergoing two name changes before settling on Status Quo, Lancaster, Rossi and guitarist Rick Parfitt – who died in 2016 – launched their hit-making career with the release of ‘Pictures of Matchstick Men’.

From there, Lancaster performed with the group until 1985, appearing on 15 albums. The band enjoyed more than 60 Top 40 hits in the UK, had 25 UK Top 10 albums and released over 100 singles, including hit songs such as ‘Down Down’ and ‘Whatever You Want’.

Reuniting with Rossi, Parfitt and John Coghaln, Lancaster performed with Status Quo for a UK tour in 2013. His last ever show as a member was in Dublin in 2014.

