Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa.

D etectives investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in southeast London have arrested a 38-year-old man in East Sussex. The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3 am on Sunday morning, September 26, and is currently being held in police custody.

DCI Neil John, from the Metropolitan police’s specialist crime command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to and one of a silver car they believed he had access to.

The 28-year-old had been on her way to meet a friend at a pub near her south London home when she was killed in an attack that has triggered a renewed wave of public anger over violence against women.

The latest arrest came 48 hours after police appealed for help to trace a man captured on CCTV images taken near where Nessa was found dead. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

A 12-second video released by the Met shows the balding man wearing a black hooded coat and grey jeans looking over his shoulder and pulling at his hood as he walks down a footpath. Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, issued a statement on Friday evening before a rally at the East London Mosque – one of many vigils that took place across the country. “We as a family are shocked by the murder of our sister, daughter and aunt to my girls. There are no words to describe how we are feeling as a family at the moment, We did not expect that something like [this] would ever happen to us. I urge everyone to walk on busy streets when walking home from work, school or a friend’s home. Please keep safe.

“I ask you to pray for our sister and make dua [supplication] for her. May Allah grant her paradise,” said her sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.