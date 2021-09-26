Beset by bureaucracy

ALGORFA: A good place to live, but electricity and water are essential

READER Brendan Staunton recently contacted the Euro Weekly News out of sheer exasperation.

“We bought a house for our daughter in Algorfa village in 2019,” he explained.

Two years later his daughter’s house is still without electricity despite endless form-filling and countless fees.

“The electricity was cut off by the previous owner but the selling agent and our solicitors assured us that there would be no problem getting reconnected,” Brendan told us.

“Our daughter has four children aged between three and 16 but she is having to rent a property while having a home that she cannot move into,” he said.

“And to make matters worse the water has been cut off.”


After paying more than €860 to reconnect the meter, the house is still without water, Brendan said, adding that minutes before speaking to the Euro Weekly News the local water company informed his solicitors that it had been reconnected.

“But it wasn’t, and I have sent them a photo proving that it wasn’t,” he told us.

Both the water and electricity are registered in Almoradi and Brendan’s next visit, he said, will be to Almoradi town hall in a last-ditch attempt to obtain a resolution there.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

