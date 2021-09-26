Beset by bureaucracy

READER Brendan Staunton recently contacted the Euro Weekly News out of sheer exasperation.

“We bought a house for our daughter in Algorfa village in 2019,” he explained.

Two years later his daughter’s house is still without electricity despite endless form-filling and countless fees.

“The electricity was cut off by the previous owner but the selling agent and our solicitors assured us that there would be no problem getting reconnected,” Brendan told us.

“Our daughter has four children aged between three and 16 but she is having to rent a property while having a home that she cannot move into,” he said.

“And to make matters worse the water has been cut off.”

After paying more than €860 to reconnect the meter, the house is still without water, Brendan said, adding that minutes before speaking to the Euro Weekly News the local water company informed his solicitors that it had been reconnected.

“But it wasn’t, and I have sent them a photo proving that it wasn’t,” he told us.

Both the water and electricity are registered in Almoradi and Brendan’s next visit, he said, will be to Almoradi town hall in a last-ditch attempt to obtain a resolution there.