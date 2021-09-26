Andalucia Supreme Court order report into number of class action cases

THE ANDALUCIA Supreme Court has ordered a report into the number of class action cases currently pending trial.

The report was ordered by the Andalucia Supreme Court president, Lorenzo del Rio, following concerns that class action cases were clogging up courts in Andalucia and preventing other cases being heard.

Mr del Rio has asked the presidents of four sections of the Sevilla criminal court to send him a report on how many class action cases have already been processed by their courts.

He has also asked the presidents to tell him how many defendants there are in each case, which will be used to determine how long a case is expected to take.

There are reportedly currently more than 170 cases pending trial at the Sevilla criminal court. The number of cases waiting to be heard in Sevilla has caused concerns of delays in the courts and that the workload is causing judges to leave and move to other areas of Spain.

Officials are also introducing new measures to move more cases through the courts in Andalucia.

The measures include the creation of a new criminal court section as well as the expansion of judges in the current criminal courts so that they will have a total of six judges each, which would allow these sections to be divided up to hold more trials in court.

