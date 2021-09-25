Yolanda Diaz calls for an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery

Minister Yolanda Diaz. Image: La Moncloa

Minister for Labour Yolanda Diaz has called for an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

Speaking at the Inter-American Conference of Ministers of Labour of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Diaz said the only path to a sustainable economic recovery must include decent and quality employment.

Diaz, who is the first Spanish labour minister to take part in an international conference, said the socio-economic crisis caused by Covid-19 hit the most vulnerable in society, young people and women.

“We are aiming for an inclusive and sustainable recovery in which young people and women play a key role and leave behind the precariousness to which they have been subjected,” she said.

“Consensus with social partners has allowed Spain to make progress in social and economic policy. In times of crisis, social dialogue results in responsible, effective and lasting solutions. We want to and must continue to support it.

“Our goal goes hand in hand with and remains that of the OAS, robust and sustainable growth, the delivery of quality services for just and inclusive transitions, and the achievement of decent employment and social protection for all. We will continue to continue this path,” she added.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

