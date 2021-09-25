Work-related hazard

RECYCLING BIN: Lorry drivers attacked while collecting Almeria recycling Photo credit: Ecoembes

EMPLOYEES of FCC Medioambiente do not receive a warm welcome when collecting recycling containers in Almeria City’s Calle Araez Pacheco.

Lorry drivers told the CSIF trade union and the FCC works committee that when collecting the containers and paper recycling bins they have received “multiple” attacks in recent months.

“An alleged aggressor throws glass bottles from an apartment block in this street,” CSIF sources told the local media.  “On one occasion he or she even threw an electric toaster.”

Police are now investigating the attacks that only occur when a driver climbs down from the cabin.

The 145 drivers admit that they are afraid to carry out their work, said the CSIF sources, calling on FCC to guarantee safety measures and protection for the employees.


