WATCH: A cat incredibly saving a baby from falling down the stairs

WATCH: The video of a cat that incredibly saves a baby from falling down an open set of stairs



A video has gone viral on Twitter in the last 24 hours, recorded in somebody’s home from a surveillance camera fitted to the ceiling of a room, in which a family’s cat is seen saving the life of a small baby that was about to possibly fall down an open flight of stairs.

This video has already notched up an incredible 213,000 ‘likes’, and attracted more than 2,000 users of the social network to ‘comment’ on it, with many people sharing it with friends, to witness an action that really is something special to be seen, as you can see at the end of this article.

What starts out as a normal everyday scene in a home, with a toddler crawling on the floor, and the cat relaxing in a chair, within seconds turns into a dramatic scene as the baby edges nearer to the opening above the staircase, as the cat picks its head up attentively, clearly sensing the obvious imminent danger should the baby not stop its movement.

At the last moment, the feline charges from its place in the chair and pounces on the startled toddler, seeming to hook its claws into the baby’s clothing, dragging it away from the staircase, saving it from what would have been a very serious fall, possibly even fatal, as reported by cadenaser.es.

Let’s hope that the cat’s owners were thankful towards their pet, and grateful that their child was safe, but I for one would like to know exactly why a baby was alone in the room, with a totally unguarded opening into the staircase.

Cat saves baby from falling down the stairs🥺 pic.twitter.com/mHpJhnJ69e — 💉Lars🇳🇴 (@aflyguynew1) September 22, 2021

