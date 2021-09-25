Valencian concert music lovers may need to show Covid passports to attend large festivals.

The vice president of the Consell and Minister of Equality, Mónica Oltra, together with President Ximo Puig, announced plans this week to discuss the implementation in the Valencian Community of the covid passport as a way of ensuring safety in mass gatherings such as large music concerts.

In the words of the vice president, inforcing it in a generalised way in all leisure spaces such as restaurants and bars, as has been done months ago in other European countries, was very “complicated” since it raises many complicated legal questions- the main one being a loss of a person’s individual human rights.

Even in the autonomies that have opted for this measure, such as Galicia, the Supreme Court has reduced it to the areas that had the worst epidemiological situation and for specific periods of time, not a ‘blanket’ decision.

The Andalucian President, Juanma Moreno, recently applied to the supreme court for a similar measure but was refused as he [sic] was asking for the whole region to demand Covid passports to enter bars, restaurants and discotheques- irrespective of whether a municipality was registering low Covid or incidence rates.

Oltra said that it is still very necessary to debate and study the proposal and the measure may have to be reduced to just mass events or in areas where it is difficult to keep a safe distance.

However, the Council has said that it does not intend to proceed with the Covid passport requirement until the entire population over 12 years of age has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this would constitute discrimination.

Currently, the number of Valencians who have received the two doses continues to increase and is now close to four million: 3,929,907 people, which represents 87.6% of the population to be vaccinated.

Experts continue to insist that, even though Spain has a very high vaccination rate, it is still important to wear a mask inside bars, restaurants and anywhere where they are large gatherings over concerns of a return to Covid breakouts.

