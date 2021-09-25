Tragedy in Jerez as 15-year-old Spanish rider dies during World Superbike Race

TRAGEDY has struck in Jerez as a 15-year-old Spanish rider dies during a round of the World Superbike Championship



A terrible tragedy has occurred during the Spanish Motul Round at the Circuit of Jerez -Angel Nieto this afternoon, with the 15-year-old Spanish World Superbike star, Dean Berta Viñales, being involved in a fatal accident on the track while competing in Race 1 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.

With just three laps of the race to go, Viñales went to ground at Turn 1 of the famous Jerez circuit, and being in the middle of the track he was tragically run over by the bikes following behind him, suffering serious head and chest injuries in the process, with the race immediately red-flagged.

Medical vehicles rushed to the scene to try and treat the motorcyclist, before transferring him to the circuit’s medical centre, but there was nothing that could be done to save the life of this unfortunate young man, who was riding for the Racing Viñales Team of Angel Viñales, owned by the father of the current Aprilia Maverick rider, to whom Dean was a cousin.

Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz were also involved in the accident, in scenes reminiscent of the accident that took the life of Hugo Millan from Huelva a few weeks ago at Motorland Aragon during the FIM CEV Repsol.

The World Superbike organisation took the decision to suspend all of today’s remaining activity, including the WorldSBK and Supersport races, as reported by diariodejerez.es.

