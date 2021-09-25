Taps run dry in Velez-Rubio

ANDREA LOWE, a Euro Weekly News reader, recently contacted us about Velez Rubio’s ongoing water situation.

Andrea lives in a rural area where the water supply has been intermittent throughout the summer. Her last quarterly water bill was €11 compared with an average €25, revealing how little had flowed from the taps.

As we spoke last week, the water was off yet again.

“I’m used to it,” a resigned Andrea said.

A water butt provides water for the loo while a watercooler and bottled water are there for drinking or cooking, but she and her family are denied the pleasure of showering whenever they choose.

Earlier this month when Andrea and her neighbours were without water for 10 days, the town hall delivered tankers of water to their deposit.

But, as Andrea pointed out, the town hall’s suggestion that residents installed individual deposits and pumps is self-defeating. Not everyone can afford one and taps would soon run dry in houses without them, especially those furthest from the deposit.

Frustratingly, the town hall received the go-ahead for an infrastructure solution from the Diputacion and the Junta some time ago.

Inexplicably, it was taken no further and with the problem unsolved, Andrea and her neighbours never know what will happen they next time they open a tap.