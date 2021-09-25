Residency help

Linda Hall
Residency advice
IOM VISIT: Migration experts provide free legal advice on residency process Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

FRANCINE CARTER VENNIN, Foreign Affairs councillor at Albox Town Hall, contacted the Almanzora Group of Friends in March this year.

She asked if the group could provide a venue for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM has been funded by the UK government to provide assistance with the residency process for UK Nationals living in Spain.  As part of this campaign, the IOM has been providing practical support, both in-person and online, to help individuals to complete applications, where access to information is limited and application processes can be complex.
“We were happy to assist,” said the Group’s president, Shelagh Murdoch Copeland.

“Several times this year, the IOM’s legal advisor has visited our centre in Albox to provide in-person residency support to UK nationals.”

They provided free legal advice about the residency process and the TIE, helped applicants to complete the necessary forms and made appointments in Almería for these to be processed. Their help was much appreciated, Shelagh said.

The IOM’s legal advisor is returning to Almanzora Group of Friends’ Albox centre to assist others on October 14 and 15.


To make an appointment email [email protected] putting Albox Appointment as the email subject.

In the meantime, anybody who is having difficulties completing their residency paperwork can contact the IOM on the following email [email protected] or telephone (0034) 648 642 543. The line is open Monday to Thursday, from 3.30pm to 5pm.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

