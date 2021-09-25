Residency help

FRANCINE CARTER VENNIN, Foreign Affairs councillor at Albox Town Hall, contacted the Almanzora Group of Friends in March this year.

She asked if the group could provide a venue for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM has been funded by the UK government to provide assistance with the residency process for UK Nationals living in Spain. As part of this campaign, the IOM has been providing practical support, both in-person and online, to help individuals to complete applications, where access to information is limited and application processes can be complex.

“We were happy to assist,” said the Group’s president, Shelagh Murdoch Copeland.

“Several times this year, the IOM’s legal advisor has visited our centre in Albox to provide in-person residency support to UK nationals.”

They provided free legal advice about the residency process and the TIE, helped applicants to complete the necessary forms and made appointments in Almería for these to be processed. Their help was much appreciated, Shelagh said.

The IOM’s legal advisor is returning to Almanzora Group of Friends’ Albox centre to assist others on October 14 and 15.

To make an appointment email [email protected] putting Albox Appointment as the email subject.

In the meantime, anybody who is having difficulties completing their residency paperwork can contact the IOM on the following email [email protected] or telephone (0034) 648 642 543. The line is open Monday to Thursday, from 3.30pm to 5pm.