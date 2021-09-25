Osaia’s on her way

OSAIA REDING, the 17-year-old Mojacar international kite-surfer has added another championship to her collection.

Osaia stopped off briefly in her home town after winning France’s freestyle Kitesurf Championship, a classifying heat for the world championships.

She explained that she was bound for Tarifa (Cadiz) and the World Youth Club, the second – and definitive – competition for the world championship which Osaia hopes to win for the third consecutive year.

Mojacar town hall is one of Osaia’s sponsors and Sports councillor Francisco Garcia presented her with t-shirts bearing the town’s sports logo while pledging support from all the local population.

Isaia’s next goal are the Spanish junior championships next year, with the prospect of taking part in the adult category in two years’ time and, she hopes, representing Spain in the 2024 Olympics.