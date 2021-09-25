Osaia’s on her way

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Osaia’s on her way
QUICK VISIT: Osaia Reding at Mojacar town hall, following her triumph in France Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

OSAIA REDING, the 17-year-old Mojacar international kite-surfer has added another championship to her collection.

Osaia stopped off briefly in her home town after winning France’s freestyle Kitesurf Championship, a classifying heat for the world championships.

She explained that she was bound for Tarifa (Cadiz) and the World Youth Club, the second – and definitive – competition for the world championship which Osaia hopes to win for the third consecutive year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mojacar town hall is one of Osaia’s sponsors and Sports councillor Francisco Garcia presented her with t-shirts bearing the town’s sports logo while pledging support from all the local population.

Isaia’s next goal are the Spanish junior championships next year, with the prospect of taking part in the adult category in two years’ time and, she hopes, representing Spain in the 2024 Olympics.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here