On the right road

THE number of tourists visiting Cuevas del Almanzora tripled this summer.

July and August saw 80 per cent occupancy in the town’s tourist accommodation and more than 4,500 people made enquiries at Almanzora’s Tourist Information Office (OIT) and the Tourist Information point in Villaricos.

“Despite the restrictions and limitations of the pandemic, summer 2021 has been really good,” said Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria.

Hundreds of people were introduced to the town’s historic and cultural heritage through dramatised and conducted tours, the mayor said.

This confirmed that the town hall’s tourism initiatives were bearing fruit and Cuevas del Almanzora was on the road to becoming a point of reference for intelligent, quality tourism, he added.