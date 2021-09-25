Museums in Malaga offer free entrance for World Tourism Day.

Monday, September 27, marks World Tourism Day and museums across the province of Malaga, including The Picasso Museum, the Museo Casa Natal Picasso, the Center Pompidou Málaga, and the Russian Museum will open their doors to the public for free, also offering, in some cases, special guided tours to visitors.

‘Tourism for inclusive growth’ is the theme chosen for the 2021 edition and aims to focus solely on people. To do this, the theme will try to focus on popular tourist destinations, companies and administrations in the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Marbella Council will also celebrate The International Day of Tourism with a variety of activities aimed at visitors and residents, also promoting purchases in local shops, on Monday.

The events will be brought forward to the weekend, “in response to the demands made by merchants to revitalise sales,” the general director of Tourism in Marbella, Laura de Arce, stated.

Today, Saturday, September 25, four of the plazas in Marbella will host live music from ‘street artists’, which will rotate through the stages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.