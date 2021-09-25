LANDO NORRIS has clinched pole position for the Russian GP in a rain-affected qualifying session in Sochi

Lando Norris claimed a brilliant pole position in the Q2 session for the Russian GP today, Saturday, September 25, with his McLaren heading off the competition on a rain-soaked circuit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, which resulted in the final qualifying session being cancelled.

The young British driver will start from the front tomorrow for the first time, accompanied by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, who Norris had outpaced by just 0.517 seconds, telling the cameras, “It feels amazing. I don’t know what to say. Quite a manic session. You never think you’re going to get a pole until you get it. I’m extremely happy”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another incredible display from George Russell – who will team up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season – in the Williams saw him continue his great form to take third on the grid, while world champion Hamilton had to settle for fourth, after a crash in the pit lane when his car touched the wall, breaking his front wing, causing chaos in the Mercedes pit, eventually going back out but losing control, and valuable time, going into Turn 16.

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo – the winner last time out – in the second McLaren claimed fifth, with veteran Spanish driver Fernando Alonso rounding out the front six places in his Alpine.

Max Verstappen will start from the back of the grid in Sochi tomorrow, Sunday, September 26, after picking up a penalty for using too many engines in his Red Bull, which should give Hamilton the opportunity to chase back the five points he trails the Dutchman by.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.