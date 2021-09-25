La Palma: Todoque residents able to collect their belongings

Residents of Todoque are being allowed back to the town briefly to collect their belongings, but people from other evacuated areas have been told to stay away as the volcano poses an unpredictable risk.

“Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the highest-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon,” emergency services said.

The airport on La Palma remains closed, airport operator Aena tweeted: “La Palma airport is inoperative due to ash accumulation. Cleaning tasks have started, but the situation may change at any time.”

Yesterday, the Tenerife fire services, deployed to help on La Palma, tweeted: “The volcano is in a newly explosive phase. Firefighters will not operate anymore today.” The Spanish government meanwhile said it is launching a Special Plan to help rebuild the island’s infrastructure and livelihoods when the eruption has ended.

“The power of Science has allowed us to save lives on La Palma and the power of the State will allow us to rebuild the daily life of the inhabitants of this wonderful island,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Todoque and other municipalities have been destroyed or cut off by lava from Cumbre Viejo volcano which began erupting on Sunday 19, 2021.

