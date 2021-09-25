Incident of African witchcraft and cannibalism in Sevilla

An incident involving African witchcraft and cannibalism has occurred in the Poligono Norte area of the city of Sevilla



National Police officers in Sevilla were deployed last Saturday, September 18, to deal with what they have since described as one of the most bizarre incidents in the recent history of the force, as they became embroiled in a case involving African witchcraft and even cannibalism.

They have previously dealt with cases that involved criminal gangs using voodoo or other similar forms of witchcraft to threaten girls they are looking to sexually exploit, but they had never encountered something like this event, with such violence.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at around 6.15am, in an apartment on Calle Virgen de Escardiel, in the Poligona Norte district of the city, with a patrol responding after neighbours had reported hearing shouting and what sounded like a fight taking place in one of the blocks.

Upon entering the apartment, an officer encountered two women on the floor, one on top of the other, with the latter clearly seriously injured, and all witnessed by the six-year-old daughter of the alleged aggressor.

Accused of being the perpetrator of the attack is a 45-year-old Kenyan woman, while the victim is a 48-year-old woman from the Congo, who were reportedly sharing the apartment, with police sources explaining to diariodesevilla.es that the fight had broken out after one of the women threw a bottle of water containing salt at the other, and exchanged accusations of witchcraft.

The aggressor allegedly believed that her roommate was possessed, striking her on the head with a stone, and once they fell on the floor she proceeded to bite off and eat two of the woman’s fingers. After this, the aggressor, in an attempt to rid the other woman of the supposed demon, inserted the stone into her anus to try and extract her guts.

It was the intervention of the National Police officers that was undoubtedly key to saving the life of the victim, who was treated at the scene by medics, and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Sevilla, while the aggressor was detained as the alleged perpetrator of attempted murder, before being taken to a hospital, where she was admitted to the psychiatric department.

Once discharged, she will go to prison, and after an investigation by the Family and Attention to Women Unit (UFAM) of Sevilla Police, the judge has cautiously withdrawn the guardianship of the six-year-old daughter who witnessed the events.

