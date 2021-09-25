Fuengirola police dismantle Dutch marijuana and hashish gang

FUENGIROLA National Police have dismantled a Dutch gang suspected of trafficking marijuana and hashish

Fuengirola National Police officers have reportedly broken up an international criminal network suspected of being dedicated to trafficking marijuana and hashish, while using a villa in the Malaga province municipality on the Costa del Sol as a ‘nursery’ to store the consignments of drugs it acquired.

In a police statement on Friday, September 24, it reported that four Dutch nationals have been arrested on Monday, September 20, on suspicion of being in charge of the trafficking operation, and of belonging to a criminal organisation, also charged with assaulting a police officer, damage, and resisting arrest.

The suspected gang members were arrested at a luxury villa in the coastal town of Fuengirola, which was being used as a place to store their drug shipments, where officers discovered 201 kilos of marijuana, 30 kilos of hashish, and confiscated four vehicles, along with €5,120 in cash.

It is believed by the police that the four detainees are linked to groups in the Netherlands dedicated to drugs and arms trafficking, with each of them having a police record in their home country for drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and illicit association.

While an investigation was underway, it came to light that the gang was preparing itself for the arrival of a significant consignment of drugs, at which point their surveillance was stepped up, which subsequently led to the identification of the detainees, who were arrested and the drugs confiscated, along with weighing tools, items for packaging and distribution, and seven mobile phones, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

