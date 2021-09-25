Europe outplayed by the US team on opening day of Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

EUROPE totally outplayed by a strong US team on the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin



The United States enjoyed the best opening day of any Ryder Cup on Friday, September 24, as they roared into a record-breaking 6-2 lead over the defending champions at this 43rd edition of the biennial tournament, this year at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, taking both sessions by a score of 3-1.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm were the only European pair who managed to win, taking the opening foursomes match in the morning, against top American duo, Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Europe’s other point came from two halved matches in the afternoon fourballs, featuring Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, who had a three-hole edge over Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas at one point, but gave the lead away, and then Rahm again, this time with Hatton, secured an all-square finish against Scheffler and Dechambeau.

Padraig Harrington, the Europe team captain said after the end of play, “Our ball striking was good, we just didn’t hole the putts. No doubt it was a tough day. We’ve only just played for about 25 per cent at this stage. It isn’t a good start, but there’s still 20 points to play for”, he added optimistically.

After such a convincing first day, US captain Steve Stricker warned his side against complacency, “We’ve had some things that came up and bit us in the rear in other Ryder Cups. These guys know that, and they are focused on coming out strong again. My message to the guys before I left was to try to win that first session again and pretend Friday never happened”.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter fell to a surprising 5 and 3 defeat in the foursomes against Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, and again in the fourballs, McIlroy paired up with Shane Lowry to take on Finau and Harris English, only to be beaten 4 and 3, the Northern Irishman’s first-ever double-defeat in any Ryder Cup day.

With Saturday’s matches crucial to retaining the Ryder Cup, the European players will really have to hope things can be turned around and a major fightback can occur, and not have to rely on Sunday’s big climax of singles matches, as reported by bbc.com.

