A DUTCH fugitive who had a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) out against him has been arrested by the National Police at Malaga bus station



Officers of the National Police detained a 25-year-old man of Dutch nationality on September 14 in Malaga, after discovering that a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) was in force against him, issued by the judicial authorities of his country, for crimes he had allegedly committed, including public order offences against the security of the State, and for drug trafficking.

Upon being identified at Malaga bus station, the fugitive was approached and asked to identify himself, at which point he presented the officers with what afterward turned out to be a fake identity card, for which he has also been charged with the crime of falsification of documents.

The defendant reportedly had an OEDE in force against him since December of last year, for his alleged participation in crimes against public order, against state security, and for suspected drug trafficking in his native country.