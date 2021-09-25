Cone of La Palma volcano breaks spewing a stream of lava

THE CONE of the Cumbre Viejo volcano on the island of La Palma has broken, sending a stream of molten lava spewing down towards the sea



As reported by geologist Carlos Lorenzo, and confirmed by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), thanks to the use of drones, it is known that the cone of the Cumbre Viejo volcano on the island of La Palma has now broken apart on one side this afternoon, Saturday, September 25, allowing a new stream of molten lava to flow out in the direction of the sea, with images posted on social networks showing this clearly.

“It has been broken on the south-west side, and leaves a huge stream of very large blocks moving down the slope towards the sea,” explained Mr Lorenzo while addressing the meeting of the steering committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

This announcement by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain-CSIC came shortly after the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) announced that a new broadcast focus had been opened from its Twitter account.

The new mouth is located further west of the main one, says the scientific body from the Cabildo de Tenerife, with this new mouth now joining the two new eruptive fissures that opened yesterday, Friday, September 24, forcing the evacuation of residents who still remained in three of the most threatened areas.

Since erupting almost one week ago, on Sunday, September 19 the volcano has so far forced the evacuation of some 6,000 people, after destroying homes, crops and infrastructure, with the steering committee of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies due to Volcanic Risk (Pevolca) meeting today, Saturday, September 25, to analyse the evolution of the eruption, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

