Teesside Airport has been closed after an incident has been declared on the runway.

Reports are flooding media channels that an ’emergency incident’ has been declared at Teeside Airport which is now closed its runway.

A pilot and two passengers have been taken to hospital following an incident involving a light aircraft that happened at 9.39 am, according to the northern echo- emergency services are still at the scene

“We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 09.39 am. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to the hospital. Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out,” said a spokesperson for Teesside International Airport said. Read more: Teesside airport lost £920 for every passenger it handled in the most recent financial year. But officials say the airport’s turnaround is running ahead of schedule and that it will turn a profit within three years. The latest accounts for Teesside airport, to 31 March 2021, show a loss of £13.8m.

Teesside International Airport, previously Durham Tees Valley Airport, is an international airport located on the River Tees’ north side, between Darlington and Stockton-on-Tees, Northern England.

