THE Barcelona Motor Show will be inaugurated by King Felipe VI next Thursday, September 30



The Barcelona Motor Show will hold its inauguration ceremony next Thursday, September 30, presided over by King Felipe VI, with its doors opened for two days exclusively to automobile sector professionals, and the press, after which, the general public will be admitted from Saturday, October 2, through to Sunday 10.

This year’s edition will see 23 different car brands featured, where the public will once again be able to see and touch the latest models that will soon be on sale in the market, with 13 new models appearing on the catwalk for the first time, at this event which is held under the approval of the International Organization of Automobile Manufacturers (PICA).

Pavilions No1 and No8 of the Montjuic fairgrounds will host part of this event, along with the Plaza del Universo, where the Urban Mobility space will be centred, with extra space provided on Avenida Maria Cristina , and Calles Rius and Taulet, and the number of manufacturers on show, at 23, will be three times larger than those of the Munich Motor Show that was held just a few weeks ago.

Various activities will take place during the course of this event, including the manufacturers association – Anfac – who will hold a forum on electrification on Saturday, October 1, which will lead up to the presentation that afternoon of the XIII edition of the Barcelona Motor Show Awards.

It should be noted that no physical tickets will be on sale, they are only available via the show’s website at www.automobilebarcelona.com , with ticket prices set at €8 for adults – a special discount offer of 20 per cent is available until September 27 – and children under 12 will be allowed free entry, with no PCR or antigen tests required for entrance.

Enrique Lacalle, President of the Barcelona Motor Show commented, ​​”This edition of the show is the result of a great collective effort, and of our commitment to the automobile industry, which has crystallised in an event that wants to restore the illusion to the sector, and to motor lovers, but also to the entire city, to which the show has been deeply rooted for more than 100 years”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

