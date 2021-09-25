THE Barcelona Motor Show will be inaugurated by King Felipe VI next Thursday, September 30
The Barcelona Motor Show will hold its inauguration ceremony next Thursday, September 30, presided over by King Felipe VI, with its doors opened for two days exclusively to automobile sector professionals, and the press, after which, the general public will be admitted from Saturday, October 2, through to Sunday 10.
This year’s edition will see 23 different car brands featured, where the public will once again be able to see and touch the latest models that will soon be on sale in the market, with 13 new models appearing on the catwalk for the first time, at this event which is held under the approval of the International Organization of Automobile Manufacturers (PICA).
Enrique Lacalle, President of the Barcelona Motor Show commented, ”This edition of the show is the result of a great collective effort, and of our commitment to the automobile industry, which has crystallised in an event that wants to restore the illusion to the sector, and to motor lovers, but also to the entire city, to which the show has been deeply rooted for more than 100 years”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
