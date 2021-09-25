An Almeria heroine

By
Linda Hall
-
0
An Almeria heroine
AIRBUS A400M: Plane piloted by Captain Maria Jesus Perez De Zafra Vargas Photo credit: Paul Nelhams

CAPTAIN Maria Jesus Perez De Zafra Vargas was the only female pilot involved in Spain’s Kabul evacuation operation last August.

Roquetas-born Maria Jesus, who pilots an Airbus A400M, is one of the few women possessing a licence for this type of military transport aircraft, twice the size of the Hercules 130s that were withdrawn earlier this year.

Talking to the Spanish media Maria Jesus, who studied architecture before joining the Air Force, admitted that she was not entirely satisfied with the Afghanistan mission.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“There were thousands who could not leave the country,” she lamented.

But more than half of those who escaped were women and children, Maria Jesus said.

“As a woman, I feel proud to have taken part in the operation in that respect,” she declared.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here