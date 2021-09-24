Walking football… and they’re off and running

A contradiction? Yes, but allow me some poetic licence when referring to the HIDROMASTER South of Spain Walking Football League.

The action continued on Thursday September 16 with WFS Calahonda making the trip to Viñuela play the B team. Two days later, Malaga’s A and B teams hosted Nerja’s equivalents, their first competitive action.

Calahonda only had one substitute and an average team age of 66. Viñuela also struggled to field a full B team and used two A team players, as rules allow, and two of their Ladies team, Nikki and Sarah. They were the first Ladies in league history to play in a competitive match.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The visitors lost a key player after two minutes and were 3-0 down after 10 minutes. They fought back to 4-3 through Seymour and Emsley. But it was the home team who clinched the final goal to win 5-3.

Malaga A got off to the best start to the season with a 2-1 win over a gritty Nerja thanks to a disputed last-minute goal. The Nerja B team did not fare so well, going down 7-0. Pedrin and Pablo scored hat-tricks for Malaga with Stephens adding the other. Referee James Owen was excellent in controlling both matches.

Malaga C were in action on September 16 facing the Walking Dead A and B teams as the senior teams had league matches on the Saturday. The first game finished 2-2 but Malaga C went down 6-1 to the Walking Dead A team. Both teams were happy to blood some of their pool players, giving them vital game experience.

The Walking Dead are training well with all round improvement in their game, which is showing in their A team’s unbeaten run.

Benahavis have yet to play as the local council refused to make their pitch playable. The club are in talks with Marbella Council about using the facility at San Pedro.

RESULTS

B LEAGUE:

ASTON VIÑUELA B 5 – 3 WFS. CALAHONDA

WFS. CALAHONDA MALAGA A 2 – 2 NERJA NOMADS A

NERJA NOMADS A MALAGA B 7 – 0 NERJA NOMADS B

FRIENDLIES: