Volcanic ash reigns down on municipalities in La Palma forcing 400 more evacuations

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Volcanic ash reigns down on municipalities in La Palma causing 400 more evacuations
Volcanic ash reigns down on municipalities in La Palma causing 400 more evacuations

Volcanic ash has reigned down on three municipalities in La Palma causing the evacuation of over 400 residents.

An increase in the explosiveness of the La Palma volcano, which has changed dynamics since last night, has forced the emergency evacuation of between 300 and 400 residents who still remained in the centres of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba.

The ash cloud that the La Palma volcano has generated forced flights on the islands of La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife to be suspended today, Friday, September 24.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The movement of this large cloud, which has a height of over 3 kilometres above sea level, towards the east of the island forced the suspension of flights this afternoon at the airports of La Palma and La Gomera.

La Palma had six inter-island flights scheduled for Friday operated by Binter, Canaryfly and Air Europa, while the national carrier Iberia had a single service from Madrid to the mainland. All were scrapped.

“It is not yet possible to say when we can resume flights,” Spanish carrier Binter said on Twitter. Authorities also ordered new evacuations, adding to the 6,100 people already forced to leave to area this week, including 400 tourists.


The compulsory evacuation order was issued in parts of El Paso town on La Palma island “given the increased risk for the population due to the current eruptive episode”, the regional government said.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Programme, the lava has so far destroyed 390 buildings and covered more than 180 hectares (445 acres) of land.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here