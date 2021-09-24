Volcanic ash reigns down on municipalities in La Palma forcing 400 more evacuations

Volcanic ash has reigned down on three municipalities in La Palma causing the evacuation of over 400 residents.

An increase in the explosiveness of the La Palma volcano, which has changed dynamics since last night, has forced the emergency evacuation of between 300 and 400 residents who still remained in the centres of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba.

The ash cloud that the La Palma volcano has generated forced flights on the islands of La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife to be suspended today, Friday, September 24.

The movement of this large cloud, which has a height of over 3 kilometres above sea level, towards the east of the island forced the suspension of flights this afternoon at the airports of La Palma and La Gomera.

La Palma had six inter-island flights scheduled for Friday operated by Binter, Canaryfly and Air Europa, while the national carrier Iberia had a single service from Madrid to the mainland. All were scrapped.

“It is not yet possible to say when we can resume flights,” Spanish carrier Binter said on Twitter. Authorities also ordered new evacuations, adding to the 6,100 people already forced to leave to area this week, including 400 tourists.

The compulsory evacuation order was issued in parts of El Paso town on La Palma island “given the increased risk for the population due to the current eruptive episode”, the regional government said.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Programme, the lava has so far destroyed 390 buildings and covered more than 180 hectares (445 acres) of land.

