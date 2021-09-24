Skoda Superb iV – automotive acreage!

IT may come as a surprise to many who have cast doubt on Skoda cars over the years that the Czech manufacturer keeps company with the likes of Peugeot and Mercedes Benz as one of the oldest car manufacturers in the world. Founded in 1895 as Laurin & Klement, now their top-line models, they are part of VAG and produce a plethora of models from eco to equipment laden SUVs.

The Superb has been a feature of the Skoda range for some years and in its latest guise has taken on even better eco credentials with plug-in hybrid versions. They are badged iV and use the 1.4 TSi petrol engine combined with a 85kw electric motor and plug-in charging.

With a potential pure electric range of 37 miles it’s enough for a commute, and offers three drive modes – e-mode, Sport and Hybrid. You can choose pure electric, hybrid where the car decides or sport where both combustion and electric power combine. In electric, or sport, it produces very decent acceleration with the benchmark 62 mph arriving in 7.7 seconds, which for a large car like the Superb is impressive. Mated to the six-speed DSG automatic transmission it’s a relaxing and comfortable drive.

There’s space aplenty for all and rear occupants are particularly well catered for with enough legroom for even the tallest person to stretch out. The acreage continues in the boot where you could carry enough supplies for a veritable army.

As with all plug-in hybrids a home charger is an essential to make the most of the electric side of the Superb, not to mention being easier and more practical. For those who feel range anxiety prevents moving to a pure electric car the hybrids offer a very sensible alternative with a combustion engine to increase practicality.

Priced from €44,321 / £37,790 the Superb iV range is offered in hatch and estate form and comes with an impressive basic standard equipment list that includes adaptive LED head lights, privacy glass, heated front seats, leather, power driver’s seat, navigation, climate, keyless entry and start and electric heated, adjustable and folding door mirrors.

If you need a spacious car, a very spacious car, with all the toys, eco credentials and one which you could drive for hours and emerge fresh and relaxed, then the Superb really does live up to its name. Obvious play on words but it has to be done!

Facts at a Glance

Model: Skoda Superb iV SE-L Hatchback (Plug-in Hybrid)

Skoda Superb iV SE-L Hatchback (Plug-in Hybrid) Engine: 1.4 TSI 218 PS petrol with 84 kw battery

1.4 TSI 218 PS petrol with 84 kw battery Gears: DSG 6-speed automatic

DSG 6-speed automatic Price: €44,321/£37,790

€44,321/£37,790 Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.7 seconds/Maximum Speed 225 kph (140 mph)

0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.7 seconds/Maximum Speed 225 kph (140 mph) Economy: Pure electric range 59 km / 37 miles – 1.1 l/100km/256 mpg Weighted combined

Pure electric range 59 km / 37 miles – 1.1 l/100km/256 mpg Weighted combined Emissions: 40 g/km – WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.