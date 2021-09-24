Quirónsalud presents the “Our Best Faces to Care for You” Campaign to Highlight the Role of Healthcare Workers in Caring for our Health

Over 400 healthcare workers from Quirónsalud medical centres in Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Murcia are participating in the campaign.

The soundtrack was recorded by the Young Musicians’ Orchestra of

Community of Valencia/R. Murcia, 16 September 2021 . Health has many faces: those of humanity, engagement, teamwork, innovation and many more. At our Quirónsalud hospitals and medical centres in Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Murcia, you can see them all when dealing with our professionals.

How can we help you?

So begins the campaign that Quirónsalud has started with the name “Our Best Faces to Care for You” with the goal of highlighting and showcasing Quirónsalud’s healthcare personnel after a year of pandemic, raising awareness in society about the importance of promoting the values that are considered essential in the profession, and that are part of the Quirónsalud hospital group. The campaign emphasises the fidelity of our patients and the creation of trust from the human and emotional perspectives.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The medical directors at Quirónsalud hospitals in Murcia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Valencia explain that “a very important part of healthcare is the human factor, people. Therefore, at Quirónsalud we want to highlight the close, empathetic, and definitely human treatment of our professionals. They are the ones that, with their vocation, make patients feel in the best hands. Because we understand healthcare, person to person.”