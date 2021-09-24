Powerful explosions have shaken the Cumbre Viejo volcano

POWERFUL explosions have shaken the Cumbre Viejo volcano after two days of relative stability

According to Invocan, a series of powerful explosions have shaken the Cumbre Viejo volcano again late in the afternoon of Thursday, September 23, filling the sky with a white coloured cloud of ash and gases, breaking the trend set by this volcano over the last two days where it seemed to have entered a relatively stable condition.

The lava flow that has already devastated homes as it moves down the island has continued to slow down, moving at around four metres per hour, and the main tongue is only a few kilometres from the sea, but one of the branches that reached the municipality of Todoque has continued to expand its front, and now exceeds 500 metres in width, and is around 12 metres high, and is not threatening homes that originally appeared to be safe from the flow.

Gas columns billowing out from the volcano are reaching a height of around 4.2km, with ash landing on La Palma airport, causing delays to inter-island flights earlier on Thursday, while the Tenerife Firefighters Consortium is working hard to try and save properties that the lava flow might not reach, by cleaning the accumulated ask from their rooftops to stop them from collapsing under the excess weight, as reported by 20minutos.es.

