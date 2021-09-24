News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Close thing

BENIDORM firefighters were called in to winch to safety a car with two back wheels hanging over a considerable drop. For still unexplained reasons, the vehicle demolished part of a retaining wall in the car park adjoining a Calle Sierra Dorada apartment building in the Rincon de Loix.

Great grapes

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



THE Guardia Civil has allocated 170 officers to the Medio Vinalopo area where they will patrol and keep watch to prevent robberies of the area’s famed dessert grapes. The grapes, which are protected with bags while growing, are regularly affected by large-scale robberies destined for the black market.

More jobs

BENIDORM town hall has received the go-ahead for plans to provide 130 municipal jobs for currently unemployed residents of all ages. The €3.7 million cost will be financed via a modification to Benidorm’s budget, plus funds from the regional government’s LABORA employment service and ECOVID and EMPUJU programmes.

Beach path

VILLAJOYOSA town hall has finished the first phase of maintenance to the steep stairway linking the Torres and Tellerola beaches. Railings have been replaced or repaired, a bench installed at the lookout zone rest area while electricity cables for low-consumption lighting have also been installed along the path.

No traffic

DENIA’S mayor Vicent Grimalt defended pedestrianising Calle Marques de Campo as the town hall prepares to spend €1.3 million on the street and adjoining zones over the next year. The project has the future in mind as well as “what will be good” for Denia, Grimalt said.

School bus

A BUS now links pupils living in La Nucia and its urbanisations with Benidorm’s high schools where they are taking baccalaureate or vocational studies. This is a pilot scheme, La Nucia town hall explained, and needs to be used by more students if it is to be viable.