Murder in The Panto (Oh yes there was!)

THE Indalo Players were recently pleased to announce their first meeting for some time.

“It was so good to see and hear from members old and new,” Indalo member Bill White told the Euro Weekly News afterwards.

Everybody had a great time reading the latest murder mystery, Murder in the Panto, another original play written by Bill.

This was taken from an idea by fellow member Jane Jordan Read and tells the story of a dreadful murder committed during the pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Of course, as in all Indalo Players’ productions and especially as this is set in a panto, there will be lots of humour, song and colour to cheer up a chilly winter evening.

“We hope to stage a few performances before Christmas but much depends on future restrictions, so watch this space,” Bill said.

Casting for the play will take place at some time during the next couple of weeks, he added.

“If you want to act up and have fun or if you are happy helping backstage with scenery, props and wardrobe, then come and join the Indalo Players,” he said.

For more information about the group, contact Bill at [email protected] or on his mobile 671 810 819.