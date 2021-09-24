Mijas campaign ‘it’s not work, it’s slavery’

Mijas council has presented a campaign ‘it’s not work, it’s slavery’ in support of International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking in Women, Girls and Boys.

On International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking in Women, Girls and Boys, the Councillor for Equality and Diversity of the Mijas City Council, Natalia Martinez, has presented the campaign ‘It’s not work, it’s slavery’.

Spain is the third country in the world and the first in Europe for prostitution consumers and it generates about five million euros a day from this business.

Along with the campaign, the Department of Equality and Diversity in Mijas has scheduled a day against sexual exploitation by the filmmaker Mabel Lozano, winner of the Goya 2021 a Best Documentary Short Film for Biography of a Woman’s Corpse.

This will be held on October 1 and will begin at 12 noon at the Las Lagunas Theatre, where Lozano will hold a film forum for students from the Mijas institutes.

After this training session, Lozano will hold a conference at the Las Lagunas Theatre at 7pm, where her Goya-winning short film Biography of the corpse of a woman will be broadcast.

This event will have free admission until full capacity is reached.

Martinez said: “Lozano is one of the most important activists against trafficking and sexual exploitation in our country and who uses cinema as a form of social transformation. Through the screening of New Girls 24 Hours, Lozano will convey to our young people the harshness behind prostitution.

“We have to tackle the root problem so that when these children grow up they do not see prostitution as another alternative for leisure.

“Most of the victims of trafficking are women because they are directly related to the feminisation of poverty, in which their destination is prostitution.

“They come to our country deceived, looking for a better life, and end up being subjected to a desperate situation.

“4 out of 10 men in Spain have consumed or are habitual sex buyers”, she concluded.

