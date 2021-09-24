Malaga port welcomes the MSC Virtuosa passenger cruise liner.



The MSC Virtuosa cruise ship visited the waters of Malaga today, Friday, September 24. Arriving from Genoa and bound for Cádiz, the MSC Cruises flagship that began its active sea life in February this year, made its first ever stop in the port of the province of Malaga, docking at the northern end of the Levante maritime station.

This shipping company has close ties with Malaga, the arrival of the Virtuosa signals the return of the company to Malaga waters since been interrupted by the pandemic on February 19, 2020.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



MSC Cruises has planned a total of 14 berths in Malaga for this year, re-establishing normality for the cruise ship industry while maintaining strict sanitary hygiene measures and protocols.

Visits to Malaga port will be carried out by five different ships from the fleet with MSC Splendida scheduled to make six visits before December.

After completing the traditional welcome reception today, in which different authorities celebrated the first visit of MSC Virtuosa to the port, the return of MSC to the waters of Malaga comes hand in hand with a significant schedule for 2022.

The company plans to use a total of 27 berths over the course of next year. MSC cruise line, which has been operating in the port of Malaga since 1996, according to the figures proposed for next year, will increase its activity in Malaga by 42%; numbers that position it as one of the busiest cruise companies in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.