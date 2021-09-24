La Palma: canceled flights, more evacuations and a new eruptive mouth

The La Palma volcano has expelled a large amount of lava today on its sixth day of eruption.

The La Palma volcano has expelled a large amount of lava today, Friday, September 24, on its sixth day of eruption.

It is still underway with more explosions and has already damaged some 240 hectares of land in a perimeter that is close to 16 kilometres, according to data provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DSN).

According to its latest report this morning, the gases or plume that comes out of the volcano reaches up to 4,500 meters in height.

The Binter company has cancelled night flights with ‘la isla bonita,’ as the two lava flows remain active.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced today a reconstruction plan with quick and long-term measures for the island, which will be declared a catastrophic zone in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday.

At the moment, it is not possible to know if it will reach the sea (approximately two kilometres away).

As for the people evacuated, the Steering Committee reported that the number remains at 5,700.

The Canary Islands Government has announced the purchase of 280 homes and has relocated those affected in hotels and health centres.

At the moment, 390 buildings and 14 kilometres of roads have been destroyed.

