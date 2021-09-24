Jet2 calls for more government support as carbon tax action issued

Jet2 and Jetholidays have called for more government support as carbon tax action is issued.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have called on the government to do more to support aviation, including ring-fencing hundreds of millions of pounds paid in carbon taxes to invest in technology and solutions to combat climate change.

The plea came as the UK’s second-largest travel group issued a new sustainability strategy covering operations on the ground, in the air, and in resorts.

Jet2’s decarbonisation plans are set out on route to be net-zero by 2050, and the company wants the government to “match its ambition” by doing more to support the sector.

The strategy includes a series of actions and commitments that have “meaningful positive impacts” at every stage of the journey, ensuring customers can enjoy package holidays and flights that are more environmentally sustainable.

Pledges include one of the largest offsetting schemes of any airline globally, which will see Jet2.com offset every tonne of carbon not already covered by its contribution to existing schemes from next year.

“Economically, socially and culturally, travel is a force for good. We have already taken many steps to make Jet2.com one of the most environmentally efficient airlines in the world, and we are continuing our work to become more sustainable in the air, on the ground and in resort.

“Today is a proud milestone that sets us on a flight path to decarbonisation and details how our customers can enjoy package holidays from Jet2holidays and scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com that are more environmentally sustainable. This is demonstrated by our new order for up to 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which is in our view, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today.

“However, we cannot do this on our own. The government must do more to help our industry to decarbonise – starting by being transparent and investing the proceeds of the UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes, as well any other green levies imposed on the aviation industry, into decarbonisation.

“Britain has the opportunity to lead the world in sustainable aviation fuels, and diverting the taxes paid by airlines towards helping this industry take off is quite simply the right thing to do for both the economy and the environment,” said Chief executive Steve Heapy.

Aviation CO2 accounted for 7% of UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, but this figure will inevitably grow if demand for air travel is allowed to increase.

Allowing more demand means it would be even harder to meet UK carbon targets, as there are no realistic ways to reduce aviation emissions, other than by tiny amounts several decades ahead. Better infrastructure planning is needed in the UK, with local decisions aligned towards meeting national climate targets; currently, they are not.

