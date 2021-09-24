James (Jim) Lyford Franklin October 18, 1934 – August 11, 2021

James (Jim) Lyford Franklin October 18, 1934 – August 11, 2021
JIM FRANKLIN: Died peacefully in Bedar on August 11 Photo credit: Bill White

JIM FRANKLIN died peacefully at home in his beloved Bedar on August 11.

As a small boy Jim was passionate about film, drawing cartoons (mostly Mickey Mouse) and filming them on an antiquated camera.  At school he was frequently told that he would amount to nothing but became a successful BBC producer.

Aged 18, Jim did his National Service in the RAF where he spent most of his time underground in a telephone exchange, writing scripts.  National Service completed, he was determined to join the BBC, prepared to sweep floors if necessary.

Instead, his first job there was as a Light Entertainment director, going on to receive a BAFTA for his work on Michael Palin’s Ripping Yarns and helping to win a Silver Rose of Montreux.

Film editing then was physically lengthy and laborious but Jim mastered it, making The Goodies ride their triple tandem down a vertical cliff face and across a beach in a continuous shot.

Jim and Janet met and fell in love at a local theatre group, marrying in 1964.  After 32 years Jim took early retirement from the BBC and he and Janet discovered Bedar, their home for the next 29 years.


Sadly, dementia took hold three or four years ago, but Jim was still very happy and accompanied by Janet would sit in the PAWS-PATAS Turre outlet, watching the world go by.

Typically, he made conquests among the lady shoppers who regularly chatted to him and referred to him as their boyfriend.

A gentleman to the end Jim, will be sorely missed by all who knew him.


