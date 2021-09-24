Insulate Britain Blocks Dover Ferry Terminal After Court Bans M25 Protest

Activists from Insulate Britain have gone to Dover after they were banned from campaigning on the M25.

Activists from Insulate Britain have gone to Dover, blocking a ferry terminal, after they were banned from campaigning on the M25.

The climate change activist group, who had previously been blocking junctions on the busy M25 motorway, has now taken to Dover after a judge granted an injunction against them after their actions “put people’s lives at risk”.

Around 30 of the activists have gone to the Port of Dover this morning, September 24, to sit at the entrance of the terminal blocking off the majority of the port’s access. Reports claim 17 of those have now been arrested by police.

The campaign group has been campaigning for the UK government ro reduce heating emissions and introduce insulting in all homes in the UK.

This week, one of the leaders of the group stormed off Good Morning Britain after he was questioned about the dangerousness of the M25 protests, which caused delays and resulted in a woman being left paralysed, when his home is not even insulated.

One protester at the Dover ferry terminal held a sign which read, ‘Arrested four times because I am in mourning for life on earth’, as he took to climbing on top of a tanker that was caught in the traffic, LBC reports.

The police are currently diverting traffic at the scene.

After the announcement of the injunction, the group declared it “changes nothing” and that they would keep protesting.

The Government has said that as many as 270 arrests have been made in association with the protests and that the M25 protests have reportedly caused over £500,000 worth of costs to drivers because of the disruption.

