Iberian Open beats the weather

BOWLS COMPETITION: Happy winners of different categories at the Iberian Open Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

THE 24th Iberian Open concluded in fine sunshine and was enjoyed by the many spectators at Javea Green Bowls Club.

Only the Rinks Final was not completed, having been washed away by the torrential rain on Tuesday, although a new date will be announced soon.

At the presentation of prizes, the Javea Green Bowls Cluh’s captain Keith Hamilton and their president, Joe Schulein, jointly thanked all sponsors for their continued support and particularly those main sponsors who were able to attend including Telitec, Bindley Properties and Scottsdale Financial Advisers.

The club also thanked everyone who stayed to watch the finals, with  special thanks to those members who had marked or umpired during the competition.

On behalf of the visiting teams Jeff Richards from Benitachell Bowls Club, who was nominated Player of the Tournament, congratulated Dee Hamilton for once again providing an excellent competition which was enjoyed thoroughly by all entrants.


