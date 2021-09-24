Health centre nears completion

THE primary health care centre in La Cala de Finestrat is currently being enlarged and completely modernised.

The €103,931 project, which has been largely covered by a €100,000 subsidy from the regional government, was much-needed, said Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

The original building was very old and obsolete, unable to provide adequate attention for the 1,700 residents of La Cala and its urbanisations who possess SIP health cards or the increased summer population, Perez Llorca said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Work at the health centre began in July and includes creating three new consulting rooms, enlarging the waiting area and renewing the electrical installation.

The mayor emphasised that the town hall would ensure that work on the La Cala health centre was completed on schedule so that residents could once again have their own primary care attention.