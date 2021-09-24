Harry Potter nemesis Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton appears to collapse at Ryder Cup

ACTOR Tom Felton who played Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy has been stretchered off the Ryder Cup golf course after appearing to collapse

British actor, the 34-year-old Tom Felton, who appeared in the Harry Potter film franchise playing Draco Malfoy apparently collapsed this afternoon, Thursday, September 23, while representing Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity six-a-side match that has recently become an integral part of the warm-up for the big tournament between Europe and the US, which will start in earnest tomorrow, Friday, September 24, having been contested biennially since 1927.

There is no word on his current condition, but he was seen to be conscious as he was helped by teammates, and tended to by medics, who subsequently placed him in a golf buggy – although said to be looking worse for wear – in which he was driven off the golf course at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, being taken to a waiting ambulance, receiving a huge round of applause from the golf fans as he passed them.

The actor, who rose to global fame as a 14-year-old, when he landed the role of Harry Potter’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy, in the huge JK Rowling film franchise, had only just celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday, posting to his fans on Instagram, “The best is yet to come. 33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come. Thank you all for your love, support, and sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx”.

Prior to his health scare, Felton had endeared himself to the huge Wisconsin golfing crowd, after an excellent drive off the first tee, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

