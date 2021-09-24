Hacks to save money on easyJet hand luggage.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and a travel blogger reveal their tips on how to save money on the new easyJet hand luggage rules.

Although easyJet has cut the prices on its autumn and winter holidays to tempt Brits to travel abroad, their new baggage rules could mean travellers spending more than they expected. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and a travel blogger have shared their tips on how to avoid extra charges on hand luggage.

The airline introduced new rules that mean cabin luggage must be no bigger than 45cm x 36cm x 20cm, which includes the handle and the wheels, compared to the previous maximum size of 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, meaning some travellers have had to fork out extra money.

A man recently spoke out about how he had to spend another £24 after eayJet staff told him the two-inch wheels on his suitcase meant the bag was too big to be taken into the cabin, even though he had travelled with this same bag previously.

Here are some of the tricks to save you money and avoid baggage having to be checked in.

According to Martin Lewis, there is a loophole that means passengers can take a second bag onto the plane, as long as it is “one standard bag of goods bought at the airport.”

For example, if you purchase a book or magazine at Duty-Free, you can then put some extra things in that bag such as a refillable water bottle, extra books etc. If you are struggling to fit them into your hand luggage.

Travel blogger The Wandering Wanderluster says that easyJet is more lenient with softer bags such as holdalls than they are with hard cases.

They said: “Soft bags allow for more flexibility when trying to squeeze them into the crates is it’s checked at the gate, and they are easily swished in the overhead lockers allowing for a little more space for other bags, coats etc.”

Remember – cabin bags aren’t weighed. While airlines such as Jet2 weight hand luggage and have a restriction of 10kg, easyJet is only concerned about the size of the bag.

If you have any heavier items, it could be a good idea to put those in hand luggage and lighter items in check-in luggage because that is weighed.

