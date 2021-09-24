After a three-decade ban, football fans may soon be allowed to drink alcohol in stadiums again.

The removal of the ban could happen after former sports minister and Tory MP Tracey Crouch completed her independent review into the issue.

Crouch apparently wants to pilot the lifting of the ban at National League and League Two matches before it is introduced higher up the football pyramid in England.

People are allowed to drink alcohol in the stands at other sporting events in the UK such as rugby and cricket, people can also drink at football matches in Europe.

Crouch hopes the lifting of the ban will discourage football fans from binge drinking before matches.

“If it gets promoted to the National League Premier, it effectively stops generating that revenue during a game.

“They said openly in evidence to us that they cannot afford to get promoted because of the rules around alcohol.

“Lots of clubs generate a lot of their income through their bars and I think it’s time to look at this issue again.

“We do have this bizarre situation where you can go to Headingley and drink as a cricket fan, but go to Elland Road and you can’t drink as a football fan.

“We kettle people into drinking quickly at half-time. And that is the unhealthy aspect of the football fan’s relationship with alcohol.

“They drink a lot in a short space of time. So my recommendation is to pilot this and not have to down a pint at half-time.”

