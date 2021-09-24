Firefighters cease activity on La Palma due to danger from explosions and pyroclasts

FIREFIGHTERS have temporarily ceased all activity on La Palma due to the imminent danger from explosions, pyroclasts, and falling ashes

The Tenerife Firefighters Consortium that is in operation on the Canary Island of La Palma, helping to carry out preventative work in regards to the eruption of the Cumbre Viejo volcano , has had to withdraw its personnel from the neighborhood of Todoque where the lava stream is slowly advancing due to an intensification of the explosive phenomenon, and the increase in pyroclasts and ash that are falling in the area.

As announced on their social networks this afternoon, Friday, September 24, in messages posted from their forward command post, owing to the increased danger of injury to firefighters in the field, they will cease all activity from 2pm, uploading a video – which you can watch below – showing falling pyroclasts of quite considerable thickness, along with a large accumulation of layers of ash covering the roadway.

During the course of this afternoon, the Guardia Civil has had to evacuate residents from three more municipalities near the volcano after another eruptive mouth opened up, forming a new lava flow, with the greater explosiveness in recent hours causing the column of gases being expelled to. reach as high as 6km, as reported by 20minutos.es.

