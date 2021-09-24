Exerting influence

SPORTS OPPORTUNITIES: Can be practised year-round in Benidorm Photo credit: Visit Benidorm

FIFTY-FOUR Spanish social media influencers have visited Benidorm over the last six months.

Between them they later engaged 27 million times via 1,921 communications that mentioned Benidorm on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

The influencers began arriving last April, brought to the resort by the Visit Benidorm Foundation once State of Alarm restrictions were lifted and Spain became mobile once more.

Visit Benidorm deliberately chose influencer profiles that responded to the diversification of public demand, opting for specific segments that included families, Millennials, Generation Z (24-year-olds and under) and the LGBTQ+ community.

All sang the praises of Benidorm’s climate, its food and, above all, the opportunities for practising open-air sports on land and at sea year round.

The €132,940 cost has been good value for money, Visit Benidorm said, and reflected the effectiveness of reaching “a multitude” of potential tourists through influencers.


