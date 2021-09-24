End-of-summer haul

VOLUNTEERS recently removed 70 kilos of litter from Campello’s Amadraba and Carrer la Mar beaches.

The haul included thousands of cigarette ends as well paper, cardboard, plastics, drinks cans, bottles and other rubbish left behind by beachgoers.

The clear-up was part of Coca Cola’s Mares Circulares project that is currently promoting the circular economy and recycling throughout Spain. Volunteers included members of the local yacht club, employees from the town’s street-cleaning concessionary, FCC, and more than 50 pupils from the Salesianos El Campello school.